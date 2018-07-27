Just kidding! Amber Rose is clarifying that she wasn’t serious when she claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow had an affair with Jay-Z.

“Bruh we were joking on a Podcast!” she tweeted on Thursday, July 26. “I have no information about anyone’s Personal life.”

Rose made headlines when she alleged on the most recent episode of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag‘s podcast “Make Speidi Famous Again” that Paltrow, 45, got a little too close to the music mogul. “I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair.’ … I feel like she was the one who was like, f–king Jay-Z,” the Slutwalk founder, 34, said.

“Becky with the good hair” is a lyric from Beyonce‘s song “Sorry” from her album Lemonade. In the tune, she used the phrase to refer to a woman her husband may have slept with.

“They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore,” Rose continued. “It just seems like she was the one that was f–king Jay-Z.”

Paltrow’s rep was quick to deny the allegation, telling Us Weekly: “It is completely absurd and 100 percent false.”

Speculation about who “Becky” may be has been rampant since Beyonce first crooned the lyric. One of the most popular theories is that the woman is designer Rachel Roy, also believed to be the person who set off Solange Knowles in her infamous elevator fight with her brother-in-law at the 2014 Met Gala.

Roy, 44, didn’t help dampen the rumors when she posted an Instagram photo the same day “Sorry” was released. “Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always,” she wrote. But then she denied being “Becky” three days later in a statement: “I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest. My Instagram post was meant to be fun and lighthearted, it was misunderstood as something other than that. There is no validity to the idea that the song references me personally. There is no truth to the rumors.”

Jay-Z also seemingly addressed his infidelity in his 2017 album, 4:44. On the title track, he raps, “You did what with who? / What good is a menage a trois when you have a soulmate? / You risked that for Blue?”

In a later interview with David Letterman, the 48-year-old discussed his rumored infidelity and how he and Beyonce, whom he married in 2008, are repairing their marriage. “Much like you, I have a beautiful wife who’s understanding and knew I’m not the worst of what I’ve done,” the musician told the talk-show host. “We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work.”

