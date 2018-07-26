Did Amber Rose just solve one of the greatest mysteries of our time? The TV personality just claimed Gwyneth Paltrow is “Becky with the good hair,” the woman who supposedly came between Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair … I feel like she’s the one who was, like, f—king Jay-Z,” Rose, 34, alleged on the most recent episode of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s podcast titled “Make Speidi Famous Again.”

She added: “They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore. It just seems like she was the one that was f—king Jay-Z, and now Gwyneth lost her husband, but like Beyoncé’s still with Jay.” (Paltrow, 45, split from husband Chris Martin in 2014 and is currently engaged to Brad Falchuk.)

Fans have speculated about “Becky’s” identity since Beyoncé sang the now-infamous lyric, “He better call Becky with the good hair,” on her track “Sorry,” which was featured on her 2016 visual album Lemonade. The most popular theory for the woman in question’s identity was fashion designer Rachel Roy, who is also rumored to be the catalyst for Solange Knowles’ 2014 Met Gala elevator fight with the rapper.

After Roy, 44, posted an Instagram photo with the caption “Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always. Live in the light #nodramaqueens,” the same day the “Sorry” was released. She denied accusations that she was “Becky” three days later: “I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest. My Instagram post was meant to be fun and lighthearted, it was misunderstood as something other than that. There is no validity to the idea that the song references me personally. There is no truth to the rumors.”

Beyoncé, 36, and Jay-Z, who tied the knot in 2008, share 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir. He opened up about being unfaithful to his wife during an April episode of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“I want to have the emotional tools that it takes to keep my family together. And much like you, I have a beautiful wife who’s understanding and knew I’m not the worst of what I’ve done,” Jay-Z, 48, told David Letterman after the 71-year-old host brought up his own infidelity. “We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work.”

Paltrow, meanwhile, has been good friends with Beyoncé and Jay-Z for years, calling the twosome “the greatest people” during a January 2015 radio interview on the Howard Stern Show.

She added at the time: ”They are funny and sweet and self-aware and really intelligent.”

As for the cheating allegations, Paltrow’s rep told Us Weekly that “it is completely absurd and 100 percent false.”

