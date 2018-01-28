Amber Rose took to Instagram to reveal the results of her breast reduction surgery on Sunday, January 28.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, 34, wore a purple velour robe as she told fans she was at home recovering after the cosmetic surgery procedure performed earlier this month.

“I don’t know if you guys know, but I was a 36H,” she said in one of several clips on her Instagram Story. “I was really, really big and I think now I might be a D cup, which is like, really small for me.”

As she opened her robe to reveal a white bralette, the social media star told her fans, “Look how much smaller they are. So I really went down a lot.”

The mom of one previously posted a video on Instagram with her surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher and said she couldn’t wait to wear clothes with spaghetti straps, something she hadn’t been able to do since she was 10 years old.

Now that she’s had the surgery, Rose told her followers that she’s “been online shopping and getting cute little shirts and little strapless little things and I’m just so excited.”

The Loveline host also underwent cellulite removal and told fans that her legs and butt were still “really, really sore” but the bruising and swelling have done down a lot and she promised to show off the results of the procedure really soon. But for now, she’s letting her hair grow and her eyebrows grow out as she recuperates and focuses on “trying to relax and rest and recover.”

