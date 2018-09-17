Rooting for them! Amber Rose hopes her ex Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, “last a long time.”

“I met Winnie on several different occasions. I think she’s a f—king sweetheart and you know, I love my ex-husband in a way where … it’s you know, he’s my best friend,” the 34-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that she doesn’t know if the supermodel has met her 5-year-old son, Sebastian, yet.

“In a weird way it’s like he turned into my brother. I don’t know. You know? It’s like ‘God, I love you so much. I want you to be so happy,”’ Rose continued about her relationship with Khalifa, whom she split from in 2014 after one year of marriage. “And I think Winnie is so cool and also as a parent, it’s like, if Winnie is at the house, I know that she’s going to be so nice to my son and that’s so important to me instead of having a person that’s like not good to your baby. I think a lot of women, they’re always worried about what their kid’s father is doing with another girl when they need to worry about, ‘Is the girl nice? Is she good to your child?’ Cause that’s the most important thing and I think Winnie is such a sweetheart.”

Khalifa, 31, and Harlow, 24, first sparked romance speculation in July. The rapper seemingly confirmed their relationship in August after he was spotted wearing a nameplate necklace that spelled out “Winnie” during a concert in Atlanta.

The Amber Rose SlutWalk founder, meanwhile, started dating Denver Nuggets forward Monté Morris earlier this year. Rose told Us that Morris, 23, and her ex-husband have met and get along.

“They’re both really nice guys, so it just makes life so much easier,” she revealed. “We both really care about each other and the thing with me and Wiz is we always say no matter what that we’re family first, so we just want each other to be happy and, most importantly, Sebastian to be happy.”

Rose added that there could be double dates with Morris, Khalifa and Harlow in the future.

“I think we could. I don’t think that’d be weird, but I … the thing with all of us is that we all travel, so I don’t know if we’re ever in the same place at one time,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. “You know, my ex-husband just got off tour from the whole summer and so now he’s back home and now Winnie is at fashion week and Monte is in Denver training for the next season and I’m in L.A., so you know, I’m sure we’ll get there eventually.”

The 2018 Amber Rose SlutWalk will be held in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 6.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!