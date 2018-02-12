Amber Tamblyn Has a Sharp Response When Asked About James Woods

Amber Tamblyn’s brain has a delete button. And she used it to remove James Woods.

During a Sunday, February 11, appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a viewer phoned in with a question about Tamblyn and Woods’ feud.

“Are you expecting an apology from him any time soon?” asked the caller, to which the Nostalgia actress, 34, quipped: “Who?”

The drama dates back to September when the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star tweeted a story about how the Ghosts of Mississippi actor, now 70, allegedly attempted to pick her and a friend up at a restaurant when she was just 16 years old.

“He wanted to take us to Vegas,” wrote Tamblyn on September 11. “‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better,’ he said.”

When Woods denied the claim on Twitter calling it “a lie,” Tamblyn penned an open letter that ran on Teen Vogue’s website the following day. In the piece that began “Dear Mr. Woods,” she told the story of meeting the star when she was just a teenager.

“My friend Billy and I were at the Roxy on Sunset Boulevard seeing a band we loved. We decided to go to Mel’s diner on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood to get burgers after,” she recalled. “Upon leaving the restaurant we were stopped you and your friend, who both seemed very nice. At one point you suggested we should all go to Las Vegas together. ‘It’s such a great place, have you ever been?’ You tried to make it sound innocent. This is something predatory men like to do, I’ve noticed.”

According to Tamblyn’s account, when she disclosed her age, Woods “laughed and said, ‘Even better. We’ll have so much fun, I promise.” In the piece, she pointed out that she wasn’t a famous actress at the time, which is why Woods likely can’t remember the encounter.

The feud originally began when Woods criticized Armie Hammer’s Oscar nominated movie Call Me By Your Name for an age gap between two male lovers. Hammer replied, “Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60 . . .” prompting Tamblyn to share her own alleged experience.

Hammer was referring to Woods’ relationship with Ashley Madison. The pair began dating in 2007 when he was 59 and she was 19. After they split in 2013, Woods, then 66, started seeing 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess.

