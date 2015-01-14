Long live the sisterhood! Ten years after America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn first pledged their loyalty to one another in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, a third film about the quartet may be on its way.

Asked whether a sequel to the sequel — The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 — might be coming to theaters in the not-too-distant future, Ferrera told Us Weekly, "Potentially. There's a third project in the works! We'll see what happens with that."

The Sisterhood movies are based on a series of five young adult novels by Ann Brashares, about four lifelong friends bonded by a pair of size-defying jeans (among other things). The first book was adapted for the big screen in 2005, while the second, third, and fourth books were condensed into 2008's follow-up.

In the years since the most recent film, costars Ferrera, Lively, Bledel, and Tamblyn have stayed close, often meeting up to hang out or support one another's current endeavors. A source confirms to Us Weekly that Age of Adaline actress Lively, 27, even picked her Sisterhood pals to be godmothers to her baby daughter, whom she and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed just before the New Year.

"We're very, very happy for Ryan and Blake," Ferrera told Us of the new parents.

The Ugly Betty alum, 30, has a lot to be happy about herself. On Monday, Jan. 12, she supported hubby Ryan Piers Williams at his art exhibit "Monsters and Landscapes" at 142 Henry Street in New York, open daily until Jan. 16.

Bragging about her spouse's considerable talents, she told Us, "In our personal lives we're private and protective. When it comes to work, we do put ourselves front and center. I think that's what makes Ryan's ideas really provocative and courageous. He's able to put himself out there in a very raw and naked way. Sometimes literally!"

