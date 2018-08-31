Not all heroes are human. Sgt. Stubby — a late canine veteran who served in World War I — is proof of just that.

Fun Academy Motion Pictures Studios has documented the true story of the dog’s life in a heartfelt cartoon movie just in time for Veteran’s Day.

In a teaser clip for the film, Stubby can be seen as an active pup after being rescued in New Haven, Connecticut, where Private First Class Robert Conroy was training for duty nearby on the grounds of Yale University.

The courageous canine ultimately ended up accompanying his owner and other troops to war, acting as a messenger, guard and more.

Over the course of his life, Stubby served in 17 battles and his accolades include finding wounded soldiers, catching a German spy and acting as a warning on incoming attacks. The brave boy even aided in saving an entire platoon from a mustard gas attack thanks to his sharp sense of smell.

Stubby is named the most-decorated dog in American history. In his lifetime, the pooch was the center of attention at parades and even had the privilege to meet three sitting presidents, Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge.

Following his life of service — and dedication to his owner, the American people and other soldiers — Stubby died in 1926 in the arms of Conroy at his home. The headline-making animal was honored in a half-page obituary in the New York Times.

Stubby’s remains, as well as his jacket adored with awards, were gifted to the the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., where the public can visit him at the National Museum of American History.

Sgt. Stubby on DVD will be available for purchase on Tuesday, November 6.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!