American Pickers host Frank Fritz died at age 60 on Monday, September 30, according to his former costar Mike Wolfe.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” Wolfe, 60, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 1. “I’ve known Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

Wolfe reflected on the time he spent with Fritz over the years. Fritz and Wolfe hosted American Pickers together for 10 years following its 2010 debut before Fritz exited the series. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures. Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic,” Wolfe continued. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”

The History Channel announced Fritz’s departure from the series in July 2021, shortly after Fritz claimed to The Sun that he hadn’t “talked to Mike in two years.” Wolfe reacted to the shakeup in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani [Colby], and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding,” he said. “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

Fritz’s last appearance on American Pickers was in March 2020, shortly before he underwent back surgery.

“I had a couple of rods put in there. It was from lifting stuff all the time. If you watch the show, you can see who the guy is that’s lifting all the time, it’s always me,” he told The Sun in July 2021. “It had been hurting for a long, long time. I’m talking months and months and months. Finally I had it looked at and they said it was about ready to split in half, the bones going up in the middle of my spine. They put a couple of big rods up the middle of my spine. I had to get 185 stitches and two rods in my back. I had the back injury but I can lift, I’m OK.”

Fritz was also outspoken about his battle with Crohn’s Disease, adding, “There’s no cure, it’s like a dragon. Every day is a crap shoot. One day I could have a double chimichanga with hot sauce pouring out of it and have no problem. Another day I could have a piece of toast with some scrambled eggs and have a flare-up. I haven’t had any flare-ups recently. I’ve been really good and quit drinking.”

One year later, Wolfe announced in July 2022 that Fritz was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” he wrote via Instagram. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

He continued: “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Robbie Wolfe, Mike’s brother, replaced Fritz on American Pickers following his exit. Robbie shared his own social media tribute on Tuesday, writing, “It is with a heavy heart I’m sad to say My friend Frank Fritz has passed away last night. You all knew him from TV. But I knew him from traveling. Fishing and Family, he was the god father to my twin girls. His smile was contagious and his laughter will be missed. Most of all just time sitting in a fishing boat talking about life. I know you’re in a better place. . Love you buddy hope you catch the big one🎣 until we see each other in heaven hold the boat steady. 🙏😇.”