America’s Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer had a run-in with the law just one day after finishing in fifth place on the season 13 finale. The singer was arrested on Thursday, September 20, for felony domestic violence, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Us Weekly.

A public information officer from the LAPD tells Us that Ketterer, 41, was taken into custody at 3:45 p.m. in Hollywood. He was later released after posting $50,000 bail.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, the performer was allegedly involved in a fight with his wife, Ivey, that left her with a visible red mark on her body.

Ketterer told the website that his arrest was a “misunderstanding.” He admitted that he and Ivey got into an argument in their hotel room, but claimed she did not want to press charges.

AGT judge Simon Cowell used his coveted Golden Buzzer on Ketterer earlier in the season, sending the musician straight through to the live shows. The former American Idol judge, 58, was touched by Ketterer’s story about his six children with Ivey, five of whom the couple adopted from foster care.

Us Weekly has reached out to Ketterer for comment.

