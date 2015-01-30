Nobody's perfect. Amy Duggar, the niece of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, confirmed a family secret this week on Instagram.

The aspiring country singer, 28, shared a photo of her parents Deanna Duggar and Terry Jordan, writing: "The tabloids are telling the truth. My mom and dad did have me out of wedlock. Just because we are Christians doesn't make us perfect, it just makes us forgiven."

Deanna is Jim Bob's sister, and has previously appeared on the family's smash TLC show. While Deanna has reportedly already addressed the fact that she had her daughter out of wedlock, it was only this week that the story generated headlines.

In her Instagram post, Amy said that Duggar family critics have no right to judge her — or her family — for what's happened. "Just because I share the Duggar name doesn't mean my life is perfect!" she wrote. "God knew my uncle would have a hit show and that somehow I would be apart of it. He knew my parents story would be told. How amazing is that?! Your testimony is everything. Everyone struggles, and sins differently. but Jesus paid it all!!"

Amy also provided some insight on her mother's choice to have her daughter, despite being unmarried at the time.

"I'm extremely grateful to my mom for choosing to give me life. I'm sure she was scared, young, ridiculed, and felt ashamed," she wrote. "God's grace covered it though! She's beautiful inside and out. I'm also grateful that I have such an awesome relationship with my dad! Seriously he's the greatest! Jesus, thank you for restoring hearts, relationships and families. No matter what you have done, don't think your a second you're alone in this world. Jesus died so that you may be free! John3:16."

Nashville resident Amy also showed love for her dad on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 29, as they celebrated his birthday. "Happy birthday to my Daddio! Who I love very much!" Amy wrote beside a snap of the two in a car.

Hours later, she shared a quote, which read: "I like messy people, people who don't fit in a box or stay between the lines, but whose integrity is greater than any rule book and whose loyalty is stronger than blood."

Her bombshell story is a stark contrast from the stringent dating rules imposed upon the devout Duggar family's 19 kids by parents Michelle and Jim Bob.

"As far as our kids dating, we believe a lot of times if you're alone with the person, it can create desires that can kind of get stirred up, and you don't have any accountability, and [that] can kind of lead to some hanky panky," Jim Bob explained last April on his family's TLC show. "Courtship is really getting to know each other for the purpose of possibly getting engaged and getting married."

In the least year, his eldest daughters Jill and Jessa both got married. Jill is now expecting her first child with husband Derick Dillard.

