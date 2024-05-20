Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s discussion about couples and money — including who should pay for an engagement ring if the couple has a joint account — led Robach to reveal that ex-husband Andrew Shue never proposed with a diamond ring.

After a couple of wild guesses about the average cost of an engagement ring ($5,500), Robach, 51, revealed on the Monday, May 20, episode of the couple’s “Amy & T.J.” podcast that her first ring “was $3,000” and “my second didn’t exist.” (Robach was married to Tim MacIntosh from 1996 to 2009 and Shue, 57, from 2010 to 2023.)

The discussion was sparked after Robach and Holmes, 46, began talking about a woman who went viral by asking Reddit if she was in the wrong for being upset that her now-husband was paying for her $8,000 engagement ring with money from their joint account. The woman also said that she found out about the payments after they got married, and that they were saving up for a house together; however, the man argued that the ring was part of their overall wedding expenses.

“She found out that he was paying for the ring he proposed to her with their joint account. There was not a discussion. She was surprised by it, and that I can understand not having known that that was happening, or not having discussed that that’s how it was going to be paid for,” Robach said.

She added, “Initially, I think I would be a little put off, Like, ‘Whoa, you proposed to me with the ring that you couldn’t afford.’ That sounds stupid. So that would probably be a little annoying to me. But I could get past it, and I can understand, but initially I would be annoyed.”

Holmes then argued that if the couple already had a joint account years before and the man wanted to buy a ring, “Where is the money supposed to come from?” He added, “How do I separate? How am I supposed to go pay for the ring on my own? If all my money’s going in here? Do I put it on a secret credit card? What am I supposed to do?”

This isn’t the first time the topic of engagements have come up with the duo.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023 that Holmes and Robach have considered the “next steps” in their relationship and “have talked about moving in together and getting engaged.”

“Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers,” the insider told Us at the time. “They have a strong bond.”

While discussing their future on an April episode of their podcast, the twosome told viewers that while they’ve talked about marriage, they “haven’t decided” if they want to tie the knot just yet.

“But I have said to you, and I believe you’ve said it to me as well, that I want to be with you for the rest of my life,” Robach told Holmes. “And I would like to live with you when the time comes. It doesn’t have to be today, tomorrow or next year, but I would eventually want to live with you. I want a life partner. I want someone who is with me. Yeah, I like spending the night with you and waking up with you.”

The former GMA3 coanchors raised eyebrows in November 2022 when they were caught getting cozy outside of the office. At the time, Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig, while Robach was married to Shue. Both have since finalized their divorces.