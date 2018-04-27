Amy Schumer Hospitalized for ‘Horrible’ Kidney Infection

Poor Amy Schumer! The I Feel Pretty star revealed that she has been in the hospital for the past five days with a kidney infection.

“Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection,” the comedian, 36, began in a lengthy Instagram post from her hospital bed on Friday, April 27. “I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time.”

“I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go,” Schumer continued, referring to her latest flick, I Feel Pretty, which hit theaters on April 20. The Trainwreck actress rocked a red dress at the Los Angeles premiere for the film on April 17.

The Inside Amy Schumer star apologized to fans for missing out on the rest of her press tour.

“I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there,” she wrote. “But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.”

Schemer shared multiple photos from her hospital room on Friday, including one of her husband, Chris Fischer, by her side.

The couple secretly tied the knot earlier this year in Malibu after dating for only a couple months.

“It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute,” a source told Us Weekly in February about the nuptials. “Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”

