She’s off the market! Amy Schumer is dating chef Chris Fischer, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The new couple were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in New York City on Tuesday, November 7. The comedian, 36, wore a red and black patterned button-down shirt, black pants and dark shoes, while the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author, 37, donned a simple black T-shirt.

The Snatched actress previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch. They called it quits in May after nearly a year and a half together. “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration,” her rep told Us at the time, adding that the former couple “remain friends.”

Ran into this great guy down in Durham, NC as we are both promoting our books… @mariobatali Getting ready for tonight's meal @il_palio with @teddydiggs A post shared by Chris Fischer (@beetlebungfarm) on Nov 4, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

Schumer and Hanisch met on a dating app in November 2015 and went public with their relationship the following January. “I feel like Ben is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she told Marie Claire in July 2016. “There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it’s the truth.”

Since their split, the two have remained amicable. The Inside Amy Schumer star even thanked the Chicago native for her new patio furniture on Instagram in September. “Thank you @benhanisch … we are loving it,” she captioned a hilarious photo of herself wearing a McDonald’s onesie and sitting on a wooden swing.

