Amy Schumer is back to cracking jokes.

The comedian, 36, provided fans with a pantsless health update on Wednesday, May 2, five days after she was hospitalized with a kidney infection.

“On the mend,” Schumer captioned an black and white Instagram photo that shows her standing outside in her underwear and a button-up top. Her loyal dog, Tati, runs around in the background.

On the mend. A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 2, 2018 at 8:08pm PDT

The next day, the I Feel Pretty actress turned the camera on her husband of three months, Chris Fischer. In the clip, Schumer films a rainbow as she breathlessly whispers, “It’s a rainbow, a whole rainbow.” She then pans to Fischer, who is relieving himself.

“Chris!” she exclaims, to which the chef replies matter-of-factly: “I’m peeing in the road.”

A full rainbow and piss A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 2, 2018 at 10:30pm PDT

Schumer announced on April 27 that she was missing the London premiere of her new romantic comedy due to a horrible kidney infection. “I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “But I need to put my health first.”

In the message, Schumer noted that Fischer had been by her side the entire time.

Schumer and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author first met through her personal assistant — his sister. They were friends for six months before things turned romantic.

As Us Weekly exclusively confirmed, the couple exchanged vows in Malibu on February 13 in front of pals including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal.

