Best friends for life! Bridget Everett dished to Us Weekly earlier this month about her friendship with Amy Schumer – and admitted she’s met her BFF’s new beau, Chris Fischer.

“Uh, yes!” she gushed to Us when asked about the comedian’s new boyfriend. “I won’t say anything other than I’m happy that Amy’s very happy.”

So what do the two funny ladies do when they’re hanging out together? “[We like to] drink Chardonnay and play with our dogs,” she told Us at Cyndi Lauper‘s True Colors Benefit Concert at the Beacon Theatre. “[We literally] drink wine … and we watch 90 Day Fiancé or The Bachelorette.”

Everett, who’s a triple threat — actress, singer and comedian — has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer with her pal numerous times and hasn’t been shy about showing adoration for the Trainwreck actress. She previously opened up to Us Weekly about her friendship with Schumer during a Facebook Live interview earlier this year.

“She’s taught me a lot as a friend … she doesn’t have an agenda for her friends … She’s just generous with her friends because she wants to do right for people. She just wants to do nice things for people,” Everett told Us at the time. “She’s also given me a lot of opportunities professionally.”

As previously reported, Us Weekly confirmed in November that Schumer and chef Fischer are officially dating. The two were spotted looking cozy at a romantic dinner date in New York City on November 7. Schumer previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch before splitting in May after nearly a year and a half.

