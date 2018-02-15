Amy Schumer Once Described the Man She Hoped to Marry

Amy Schumer’s dream came true when she married her boyfriend of three months, Chris Fischer, on Tuesday, February 13.

“Just last year, this is what @amyschumer told me in an interview for my book,” wrote author Amy Kaufman, whose upcoming Bachelor Nation hits shelves on March 6. (For the book that is described as a “being-the-scenes cultural history of the Bachelor franchise, Kaufman spoke with celebrity fans including Schumer.)

“Because of the reality of the house that I grew up in and my parents’ relationship, I’m more of a realist about relationships, and I’m not really interested in the artifice. But it’s still fun to see. And we still do hope for that for ourselves,” the Trainwreck actress, 36, told Kaufman. “You still do want to be like, ‘I’m married to my best friend.’ You want what they’re pretending to have. And I do think it’s possible. I know it’s possible.”

As Us Weekly exclusively confirmed, the Monique Lhuillier -clad bride and her chef groom tied the knot on Tuesday, outside a rented home in Malibu overlooking the ocean. Celebrity guests included Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David and David Spade.

In addition to photos of her dogs walking down the aisle and Fischer breaking the glass at the end of the ceremony (Mazel Tov!) Schumer Instagrammed photos of her bridal party, which included sister Kim Caramele.

“It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute,” a source told Us. “Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday form a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”

