Amy Schumer may not be this bride’s maid of honor, but she sure did make her feel extra special!

New York residents Jillian Georgio and Greg Hayes were taking engagement photos in Central Park, New York City, last weekend when none other than Schumer, 37, and her husband, Chris Fischer, showed up and crashed the shoot.

“We were in our final spot for the shoot and someone came up to us asking if this was an engagement shoot and if they could get in the picture. We didn’t realize who it was at first, but after we realized it was Amy Schumer, we of course said yes,” Georgio exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They wanted to do the same pose as us and the one picture we took came great. [Our photographer Bo] only took one because he said people jump in those pictures all the time and he didn’t realize it was Amy. He’s a huge fan so he was shocked when we told him who it was.”

Georgio shared the sweet snapshot via Instagram on Wednesday, October 17, writing, “Sneak peak of the engagement shoot, special shout-out to @amyschumer and her husband Chris for making today so much fun!!”

Us Weekly broke the news in February that Schumer and Fischer secretly tied the knot after three months of dating. The I Feel Pretty star gushed over the cookbook author, 38, on the SiriusXM showYou Up With Nikki Glaser weeks after their nuptials. “It feels f—king good!” she said of married life. “I’m wife as hell. But it’s still, like, a novelty.”

During a Today show appearance in April, Schumer revealed that she knew Fischer was “the one” for her just one month after they started dating.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!