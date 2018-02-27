Amy Schumer has only been married for two weeks, but she already loves being Mrs. Chris Fischer.

“It feels f–king good!” the I Feel Pretty actress, 36, gushed on the SiriusXM show You Up With Nikki Glaser on Monday, February 26. “I’m wife as hell. But it’s still, like, a novelty. Somebody went to sit next to [Fischer] and he’s like, ‘My wife is sitting here,’ and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that.”

Schumer admitted that she has been referring to Fischer, 37, as her “husband” fairly often, too. “I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane,” she said. “Like, when it’s completely uncalled for.”

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the couple tied the knot at a rented house in Malibu on Tuesday, February 13, just three months after they went public with their romance. The guest list for the intimate ceremony — which was “thrown together last minute,” as one source told Us — included Jennifer Lawrence, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston.

“Part of the thing that’s good about us getting married so quickly is that we’re so in love,” the Inside Amy Schumer star explained on Monday. “Every girl I know, if they get proposed to, they’re like, ‘Oh, now? Now that I can’t have kids!’”

Schumer also opened up about the vows that she and the chef wrote. “Mine sucked!” she joked. “I thought mine were good — I wrote mine in, like, 20 minutes [and] I was crying when I wrote them — but his blew me out of the water so hard. … All his stories about me that were supposed to be endearing were about me screaming at him. I just annoy him all day.”

We are already on the rocks A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:16am PST

The comedian recently quipped on Instagram that her and Fischer’s union is “already on the rocks,” alongside a photo of them hiking along a craggy Western landscape.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!