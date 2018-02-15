Timing is everything! Amy Schumer’s ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch showed off his new girlfriend, Janine Doherty, one day after Schumer revealed she wed beau Chris Fischer.

The furniture designer shared a black-and-white photo of the artist via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, alongside the caption, “I am one lucky guy.”

I am one lucky guy.. A post shared by ben hanisch (@benhanisch) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:51pm PST

Doherty took to the social sharing platform the following day to document a road trip she and Hanisch were taking from New York City to Chicago, where the couple reside.

As previously reported, the Snatched actress and Hanisch called it quits in May 2017 after one year of dating. “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a rep for the comedian told Us at the time. The duo have remained amicable since splitting, and Hanisch even gifted Schumer with new patio swings in September!

Schumer has since moved on with Fischer, 37. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on Thursday that the couple tied the knot in an intimate Malibu ceremony on Tuesday, February 13, after a whirlwind romance. Celebrity attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Judd Apatow and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute,” a source told Us of the star-studded soiree. “Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”

Us exclusively revealed in November 2017 that the Trainwreck star was seeing the Bettlebung Farm Cookbook author after the pair were spotted having a romantic dinner in NYC. Schumer confirmed the news on Sunday, February 11, by posting a photo of the couple via Instagram locking lips at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party.

