Amy Smart posted a message of support for her husband, HGTV star Carter Oosterhouse, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former coworker.

The Just Friends star, 41, shared a happy snap of the couple and their daughter, Flora, 11 months, on Instagram on Saturday, December 16, writing, “We are in a climate right now where it’s so wonderful and needed to have women coming forward to break their silence; it is vital and important for female equality. Period. A lot of the stories are horrific and need to be brought to light.”

She then addressed the accusation made against the Trading Spaces alum, in which Oosterhouse’s former makeup artist claimed that he coerced her into performing repeated acts of oral sex while working on the series Carter Can in 2008.

“This story, about my husband, Carter Oosterhouse, on the other hand, is now taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed,” wrote Smart, who has been married to the reality star since 2011. “When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim. IF a relationship does not work out the way you want it to, then sorry, but that is the risk you take when getting intimate with another person. There are plenty of relationships I wish I could go back and make different choices about, but it was on me to decide.”

“We need to take responsibility and learn from our mistakes and choices,” she continued. “Women are powerful and we need to be reminded of the strength and power we hold and learn ways to take care of ourselves so we don’t find ourselves saying yes when we really need to say no.”

“The article is very damaging and cruel to one of the most kindest, loving, non-aggressive men I have the privilege of knowing and I am so sorry for these salacious words being thrown around, they are extremely hurtful,” Smart added. “This type of reporting needs to stop, it’s so damaging for personal lives and careers and just not fair. Enough is enough, this is a plea to the writers, outlets and media…More due diligence needs to be done before crafting headlines and stories. Have discernment when you tell a story and please consider the source and story before just printing anything to get readers and viewers. #lovethesetwo.”

As previously reported, Kailey Kaminsky, who identifies as lesbian, told The Hollywood Reporter that she gave in to Oosterhouse’s continued demands for oral sex after the former carpenter allegedly threatened her employment.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Oosterhouse called the accusation “upsetting,” and admitted that he had “an intimate relationship” with Kaminsky and that “it was 100 percent mutual and consensual.”

“In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during our intimate relationship,” he continued. “I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable. The reality is that I knew it was consensual because she initiated it the first time and many of the 15 or so times we had relations thereafter. We were together outside of work and I considered her a friend.”

