Anderson Cooper said he was hacked early Wednesday, December 13, after a message posted on his Twitter account called President Donald Trump a “pathetic loser.”

Trump, 71, tweeted on Wednesday morning that embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore “worked hard but the deck was stacked against him.” The former Celebrity Apprentice host previously endorsed the 70-year-old — who has been accused of sexual misconduct and molestation, claims he has denied — in the Alabama Senate Race, which Democrat Doug Jones ultimately won on Tuesday, December 12.

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

In response to the president, a tweet posted on Cooper’s account read, “Oh Really! You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser.”

The 50-year-old CNN host’s tweet was deleted shortly after as he regained control of his account. Still, screenshots of the post were shared by other users.

“just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account,” Cooper tweeted soon after. “i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.”

just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017

CNN confirmed the hack in a statement on the network’s public relations account. “This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We’re working with Twitter to secure the account.”

Though it seems Cooper didn’t write the controversial tweet, he hasn’t been shy in the past about his disapproval of Trump. After a violent white supremacist rally was held in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, Cooper rebuked the real estate mogul in an 11-minute on-air rant for blaming “both sides” and showing “the world exactly how little he knows or cares about U.S. history.”

