These days, Andi Dorfman isn’t looking for those Bachelor-esque exotic dates, hot tub makeouts and champagne toasts.

Instead, the Bachelorette season 10 star is seeking simplicity. “I’d like to go to a nice dinner with a good guy,” the Single State of Mind author, 30, explains to Us Weekly. “You know, good food and good conversation. It doesn’t have to be fancy. I don’t need to be blown away. I’ve done the helicopter rides and castles — and we all saw how that turned out! I’m OK with normal.”

Still, despite her failed engagement to Josh Murray — she detailed their volatile romance in her 2016 memoir, It’s Not Okay — the former district attorney hasn’t sworn off dating within Bachelor Nation. Well, not completely.

“I’m not against it but I wouldn’t say I’m seeking out a guy from Bachelor Nation by any means,” she reveals, jokingly adding, “Unless it was Chris Harrison!”

After all, the pair’s tight friendship has often spurred romance rumors over the years. “Everyone already thinks we are!” she tells Us with a laugh. “It’s so funny. But no, we would never date. We have a little fun with it still.”

Finding a plus-one offscreen has proved to be a “humbling” experience, she says. “I had to realize, ‘Oh wow, I’m no longer on a dating show where I have 25 guys vying for me and making me feel very special,’” confesses the Atlanta native. “But I now know what I’m looking for. I’m not going to give my exes credit for steering me in this direction, but it’s helpful to look at relationships and be like, ‘OK, I don’t want that in a man.’”

For Dorfman, those red flags include control and jealousy issues. “That goes with what I am looking for, which is someone supportive and someone who accepts me for who I am, beyond reality TV,” she adds. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about a guy Googling me. But my past isn’t going anywhere, so I’m going to have to find someone who is OK with that.”

Dorfman’s sophomore tome, Single State of Mind, hits shelves January 9. For an exclusive excerpt, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

