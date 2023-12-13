Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61.

The Emmy winner died on Monday, December 11, after battling a brief illness. Braugher’s rep, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the news of his death to Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 12. Further details have not been released.

Following news of his passing, Braugher’s former B99 costar Terry Crews took to social media to mourn the loss of his longtime friend.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews, 55, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Braugher. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much.”

He continued, “I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

Born and raised in Chicago, Braugher earned a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.F.A. from Juilliard. He first made a name for himself as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street, which aired from 1992 to 1998. He scored two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1997 and 1998, respectively, for the role, as well as two Television Critics Association awards.

Braugher later won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Mini-Series and a Golden Globe Award nomination for his starring role in FX’s mini-series Thief in 2008. After starring on Men of a Certain Age from 2009 to 2011, Braugher portrayed fav favorite character Captain Ray Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons alongside Crews, Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz and more.

Throughout his time on the show, which aired from 2013 to 2021, he won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and received four Emmy Award nominations.

Most recently, Braugher starred as Dean Baquet on the drama She Said, a retelling of two journalists whose reporting led to the prosecution of Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement. In 2022, he appeared on the sixth and final season of Paramount+’s legal drama The Good Fight and made his directorial debut with one vignette of the Showtime trilogy Love Songs.

Braugher met his wife, Ami Brabson, while starring on Homicide: Life on the Street. The pair, who tied the knot in the early ‘90s, shared sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.

Braugher is survived by his wife, sons, brother Charles Jennings and his mother, Sally Braugher.

In place of flowers, Braugher’s family is asking for donations to be made to the Classical Theatre of Harlem.