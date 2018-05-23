That’s one way to get the ball rolling! Andrew Garfield revealed in a new interview that his first “proper French kiss” as a teenager wasn’t exactly traditional.

“I was at an all-boys prep school until the age of 12, and then as the hormone monster came into my life, I went to a co-ed school at the age of 13,” the Tony nominee, 34, said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, May 22. “Everyone’s hormones are raging and we have no framework of how to deal with the opposite sex — or the same sex. All we know is that we need it and we want it and there are these unnameable desires that are coming up.”

Garfield recalled that one of his classmates named Dora “changed all of our lives.” When the audience began laughing and cheering, he quickly clarified, “No, no, no! It’s more innocent than that.”

The Amazing Spider-Man actor explained that Dora hosted a party at her house one night when her parents were away. “The rest is history because it was about 50 young boys and girls on separate sides of this garden and no parental supervision,” he recounted. “And then suddenly, I remember it was like a scene from Braveheart where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other. Just, like, tongues out.”

But Garfield didn’t smooch just one girl. “That was my first kiss, and I think that night I kissed 30 girls,” he admitted. “This isn’t me showing off. It was a free-for-all. It was like a royal rumble. And it remains one of the best nights of my life. It was this mass sexual awakening.”

To this day, the Angels in America star is still good friends with four of his classmates. “We’ll have a drink at a pub and we’ll have a quiet moment and one of us will be like, ‘Dora’s party,’” he said.

Garfield — who told Out magazine in February that he identifies as straight but has an “openness to any impulses that may arise” — would eventually go on to date his Spider-Man costar Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

