Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora furthered dating speculation on Sunday, December 23, when they were spotted in London looking quite cozy.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Amazing Spider-Man actor, 35, and the British songstress, 28, strolled arm-in-arm through Primrose Hill. They were both bundled up in long coats — Ora’s with a pattern and Garfield’s just a classic khaki-colored peacoat — and each had on a black hat.

The California native looked casual in baggy pants and sneakers, while his rumored flame opted for high-heeled boots and carried two plastic bags.

Rumors that the pair are an item began in November. Ora split from music producer Andrew Watt in September, the same month Garfield was linked to actress Susie Abromeit. Prior to their rumored romance, the Breathe star dated Emma Stone from 2012 to October 2015.

“They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each another and remain close,” a source told Us at the time. “It just wasn’t working.”

Earlier this year, Garfield opened up about his sexuality in a candid interview with Out magazine. “Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women,” he told the publication. “My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I think most people — we’re intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass — I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time.”

He added: “But, if I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual, and being someone who identifies that way, and who’s taking on this seminal role, my scariest thought was, ‘Am I allowed to do this?’”

