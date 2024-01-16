Andrew Garfield sparked romance rumors with model Olivia Brower after they were spotted packing on the PDA.

Garfield and Brower were seen laughing together before sharing a kiss outside of his London home, per photos published by The Sun on January 9. It appears the pair spent an extended period of time together, as Brower could be seen loading two suitcases into a vehicle before parting ways with Garfield.

Their romance appears to be new, but Brower has been working for years to make a name for herself in Hollywood. Learn five things about her below.

What Is Olivia Brower’s Job?

Brower is a model, first scoring a spot in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2019. She was a rookie in the mag that year along with other big names, including Camille Kostek, Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow. Brower has since been featured in SI multiple times.

Related: Andrew Garfield Through the Years From drama school to a household name! Andrew Garfield took the world by storm in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and has since become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. The Doctor Who alum was born in Los Angeles in August 1983 but spent his formative years in Epsom, Surrey, United Kingdom. Garfield took […]

“We all set intentions for ourselves in our careers and Sports Illustrated has been one of mine. It feels surreal to watch my dreams manifest into reality,” Brower told SI in 2019. “I hope that I may be an inspiration to all women and instill in them that whatever their path and goals may be, they can achieve anything they truly desire.”

She has gone on to star in campaigns for Vitamin A, Intimissimi, Tropic Of C and she even scored the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam in April 2021.

Where Is Olivia Brower From?

She is a California girl through and through and now resides in Los Angeles. She previously reflected on taking summer road trips with her family to Yosemite National Park while growing up.

She was born July 11, 1996, making her astrological sign a Cancer.

What Does Olivia Brower Do for Fun?

“I love to run and it helps me clear my mind,” she told Sports Illustrated in 2019. Looking at her Instagram feed, it’s clear she also loves to travel. Brower posted photos from France and Italy in 2023.

Who Are Olivia Brower’s Friends?

Brower and Garfield may have some mutual connections. Brower is close with Diana Silvers, an actress who has starred in Ma, Bird’s of Paradise, Space Force and more. Silvers, for her part, came into Taylor Swift’s orbit after sharing a video of herself singing “Delicate” in 2019. The viral clip led Swift to publicly support Silvers’ film Booksmart at the time.

Related: Andrew Garfield's Dating History Under-the-radar romance. Andrew Garfield has attempted to keep his private life out of the spotlight since skyrocketing to success. The Tony nominee’s most high-profile relationship began in 2012 after playing the Peter Parker to Emma Stone‘s Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. The pair’s chemistry on set was so strong that it led to a […]

Garfield is tied to Swift because of his previous relationship with Emma Stone, whom he dated from 2011 to 2015. Stone and Swift have been close friends for years and run in the same social circle.

It’s unclear if this connection brought Garfield and Brower together, but it is a fun coincidence.

What Is Olivia Brower’s Fitness Routine?

“I have a personal trainer who’s just the best and I work out with him every day,” Brower told Fox News in 2020 about how she prepares for swimsuit photo shoots. “It’s not so much a goal to lose weight or anything, but just so I feel confident and strong. And then I just to do anything and everything that is healthy for me. I try to get facials, massages and really be conscious of what I’m putting in my body and drinking the right amount of water. So when I walk onto the beach, I’m feeling glowing and beautiful, not any specific size or anything like that. Just the best version of myself.”