Emma! Rita! Look Back at Andrew Garfield's Dating History

Under-the-radar romance. Andrew Garfield has attempted to keep his private life out of the spotlight since skyrocketing to success.

The Tony nominee’s most high-profile relationship began in 2012 after playing the Peter Parker to Emma Stone‘s Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. The pair’s chemistry on set was so strong that it led to a real-life love story.

“She keeps you on your toes and that wakes you up. That was the beginning,” he told MTV News in June 2012, admitting that he was “so happy” when he learned Stone had accepted the role after their screen test. “Those are the days I’d look forward to, you know? For [my character] Peter as well, because Peter goes through some horrible stuff in the movie. There’s some joy to be had when experiencing his first love.”

The costars returned for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, one year before they called it quits.

“They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each another and remain close,” an insider told Us Weekly of the breakup. “It just wasn’t working.”

Despite their split, the former couple continued to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders, often gushing over their individual successes.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” the Tick Tick … Boom! star said on Vanity Fair‘s “Little Gold Men” podcast in January 2017. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

The Oscar winner went on to marry Dave McCary in 2020 and they welcomed a child the following March.

Garfield, for his part, has tried to lay low when it comes to his relationships since splitting from Stone.

“I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself,” he told Bustle in November 2021. “For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”

He continued at the time: “If you’re in a committed monogamous relationship, there’s something very beautiful about the sacrifice of other possibilities. You make that connection sacred and it intensifies the joy of it and the specialness of it.”

