It’s been more than 20 years since 10 Things I Hate About You premiered, but the cast can still recall shooting the film like it was yesterday — at least that’s how it feels for Andrew Keegan.

The 7th Heaven alum, 40, got nostalgic while chatting with Us Weekly at Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher College Signing Day reception in Los Angeles last month, and reflected on the time he had bonding with the late Heath Ledger.

“I shared a lot [about him] recently in some of the interviews and I think one of the [memories] that I had spoken about was these drives we would do around the back of Tacoma,” Keegan explained. “I think it was called the Five Mile Drive, which was through nature. And listening to really great music, of course his choices … and just taking videos and photos … it was a very whimsical time that we had had in between filming.”

He added: “So that’s the one that comes to mind in this moment. And of course, there’s so many [memories] and I’m just still so fortunate to have had that experience with him and with that cast and on that film.”

As for what Ledger’s choice of music was? “I want to say it was a little bit of Björk,” Keegan shared. “There was another one that I see the CD and I can’t remember — Jamiroquai was all the rage then … yeah, so good memories like that.”

The Camp Nowhere actor added that the 20th celebration of the teen drama in March was “quite a lot” to take in. “We had a lot of attention around it,” Keegan added. “We had a nice little gathering for the cast.”

Ledger — who died in January 2008 after an accidental overdose at age 28 — starred as Patrick in the film alongside Keegan as Joey. Julia Stiles (Kat), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Cameron), Larisa Oleynik (Bianca) and Gabrielle Union (Chastity) also starred in the iconic teen movie.

