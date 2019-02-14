Two is better than one! Andy Cohen had double the fun on Valentine’s Day this year as he celebrated with a couple of his favorite boys: his newborn and dog.

“TWO Valentines! Lucky me,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 50, captioned a sweet shot with his baby, Benjamin, and beagle-foxhound mix, Wacha, with heart emojis on Instagram on Thursday, February 14.

The pup is already proving to be a doting older sibling. The new dad shared a photo of his human and canine sons on the hound mix’s Instagram account. “Checking on my little brother!” he wrote alongside a picture of Wacha looking up at the infant sleeping in a crib the same day.

The posts come nearly two weeks after the Bravo personality welcomed his firstborn via surrogate on February 4. Cohen first revealed the pregnancy during a December episode of his show.

“After many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he told the audience.

The Emmy winner also revealed the sex of the baby during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast. “I can not wait to meet this boy,” the radio host gushed at the time.

And neither could Wacha. Days before, Cohen shared a snap of himself and the pup. “Patiently waiting…..” he wrote.

Being a dad to the dog has definitely prepared Cohen for fatherhood. In 2013, he adopted Wacha — named after baseball pitcher Michael Wacha, who played for his hometown team, the St. Louis Cardinals — from a kill shelter in West Virginia.

While the Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries author has been happy with the pooch, he revealed to Today in 2016 he originally had second thoughts about bringing him home. “I was thinking that if I get this dog, I’m going to be with it for the rest of his life,” he recalled at the time. “And that scared me.”

It was the best decision of his life. “I thought I was saving Wacha, but he really rescued me,” the TV producer added.

Wacha has since been a frequent guest on Watch What Happens Live — and has even become a celebrity on Instagram, garnering over 200,000 followers.

