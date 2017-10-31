Andy Dick has been fired from his new movie Raising Buchanan after being accused of sexual harassment on set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old comedian allegedly groped people’s genitals, kissed and licked people’s cheeks and made sexual proposals to at least four members of the independent film’s production team. In response to the allegations, he first joked that his “middle name is ‘misconduct.'” He later vehemently denied the groping claims but admitted it’s possible that he licked people and made sexual advances.

“I don’t grope people anymore. I don’t expose myself anymore,” Dick told the publication by telephone, referring to his history of exposing his genitals in public and on stage. “I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate. … I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum did not deny propositioning others, though. “Of course I’m going to proposition people,” he said. “I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

Dick then blamed his behavior on his age. “I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date. In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore,” he said. “There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”

He added, “I am on Tinder and I’m looking.”

This isn’t the first time Dick has come under fire for similar incidents. In 2007, he was kicked off Jimmy Kimmel Live for repeatedly touching fellow guest Ivanka Trump on air. He was arrested for theft and sexual battery in 2008, and was charged with felony sexual abuse after grabbing a bouncer’s crotch in 2010.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!