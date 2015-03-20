Andy Murray Isn’t Nervous to Marry Kim Sears, Couldn’t Pick a Best Man

Love-love! Tennis great Andy Murray has little doubt about becoming a husband and exchanging vows with his future wife Kim Sears.

"I am actually not nervous about getting married," he said in a new interview with BBC Sport. "We've been together like nine-and-a-half years and we've lived together for six or seven years as well, so I don't think a whole lot's going to change."

"I kind of feel like we have been married already in terms of the way we spend our lives together and live together," Murray, 27, added of his fiancée. "I think I will be more nervous about starting a family because that would be more life-changing, in a good way."

The Scottish athlete is set to marry Sears in "three weeks on Saturday," joking that he didn't know the exact date as "tennis players aren't normally very good with dates." He proposed to the artist, 27, in November 2014, after the couple had been dating for more than eight years.

Murray, who said that he and Sears will celebrate their vows with a honeymoon "later in the year," dished to BBC Sport that he wasn't able to pick a best man for the big day.

"It is very, very difficult to choose one," explained the Wimbledon champ, who finally settled on three best men. "[Sears] was like 'go on, pick one', but I said no… Picking one was a very difficult thing to do because I had three guys that were clearly my three best friends and I would like all them to be involved in some way."

"My brother Jamie's one," Murray added. "[Tennis player] Ross Hutchins is also going to be a best man and hopefully a good friend in Barcelona… Kim has four bridesmaids and no maid of honor and I was saying, 'Imagine you had to pick one of your four best friends you've had since you were at school.'"

With their multiple best men and bridesmaids in attendance, Murray and Sears will exchange vows on April 11 at Scotland's Cromlix House hotel, which Murray owns.

