Whoops! Angela Bassett perfectly responded after The New York Times misidentified her as Omarosa Manigault in a photo caption.

The newspaper published a picture in print on Tuesday, September 18, of Tiffany Haddish and Bassett, 60, presenting Rachel Brosnahan with the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series the previous night. However, it mislabeled the 9-1-1 star as the former White House aide, 44, who did not even attend the awards ceremony.

After readers pointed out the error on Twitter, the Times’ communications department quickly issued an apology: “We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow’s paper.”

We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow's paper.https://t.co/fEezxxXo0M — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 18, 2018

Bassett did not seem bothered by the mistake, though. “Hey Everybody, no worries! xoAng” she tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a GIF of Scandal star Kerry Washington saying, “It’s handled.”

Hey Everybody, no worries! xoAng pic.twitter.com/iPq2uQVy4I — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) September 18, 2018

Though the American Horror Story: Apocalypse actress kept her cool, many Twitter users were up in arms.

“Wow @nytimes do all dark skinned black women look the same to your editors??” singer Joy Villa tweeted. “Gorgeous and talented Queen Angela Bassett looks nothing like that other one. #NYTimes #majoreffup.”

TV legal analyst Midwin Charles echoed, “Hire more Black people and this will never happen again.”

Another user tweeted, “Look, if the media expects me to know the difference between Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds, they should at least be able to tell Angela Bassett and Omarosa apart.”

See more reactions to the gaffe below.

Wow @nytimes do all dark skinned black women look the same to your editors?? Gorgeous and talented Queen Angela Bassett looks nothing like that other one. 😳🙄 #NYTimes #majoreffup https://t.co/hPx1tlgTQv — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) September 18, 2018

Hire more Black people and this will never happen again. — Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) September 18, 2018

Look, if the media expects me to know the difference between Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds, they should at least be able to tell Angela Bassett and Omarosa apart. — Aruna D'Souza (@arunadsouza) September 18, 2018

only appropriate response to this: pic.twitter.com/gDk4C1v8Fp — Emma Thorne (@ewthor) September 18, 2018

Disrespectful AF pic.twitter.com/GlB89LQ9Xb — i got a lot to be mad about (@nlightnu) September 18, 2018

Why would they think Omarosa was at the Emmy's? — crazeed (@jujueve2004) September 18, 2018

