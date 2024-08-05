Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, has been released from the ICU after suffering from “complex trauma.”

A close friend of the family told Us Weekly on Sunday, August 4, that Pax, 20, will begin “the long road of recovery and physical therapy” after an electric bicycle accident that occured in Los Angeles on Monday, July 29.

The source told Us that Pax and Jolie, 49, are “deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders and the outstanding medical care he received.”

Pax remained in hospital in a “stable” condition following Monday’s incident.

The source added that Angelina “is with him and his siblings visit and help.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Monday that Pax crashed the bicycle into a car while driving around Los Angeles during rush hour. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. local time, the outlet reported.

The outlet added that Pax apparently crashed into the back of a car that was stopped at a red light. According to witnesses, Pax — who was reportedly not wearing a helmet — felt hip pain and suffered a head injury from the crash. He was brought to a local L.A. hospital, per TMZ.

Along with Pax, Jolie and Pitt, 60, share Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie has attended several red carpets with her children over the years, however Pax has remained largely out of the spotlight.

He did, however, make an appearance at the 2021 premiere of Paper & Glue: A JR Project documentary, alongside his mother and Shiloh.

Jolie has spoken about her close bond to her children in various interviews, telling Extra in September 2019 that “I’ve wanted [my kids] to be exposed to it all,” referring to the showbiz industry she’s carved a soaring career in. The Maleficent actress continued, “It’s a part of their life. But it’s not important to them and a center of their lives in a way that’s unhealthy. It’s all fun.”

She also told British Vogue in February 2021 that she lacked “the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom.” She explained, “I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all. … I love them. I feel like we’re such a team. It may sound clichéd, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, that doesn’t matter in the end.”

Additional reporting by Brody Brown.