Red carpet bonding! Angelina Jolie celebrated the premiere of the Paper & Glue: A JR Project documentary with two very special dates: Her kids Shiloh and Pax.

The Eternals star, 46, stepped out on Thursday, November 18, to support French photographer JR’s MSNBC film — which debuted in theaters earlier this month — donning an all-black ensemble as she posed with her 15-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son on the red carpet.

While the Salt actress choose a sleek turtleneck and matching skirt, her kids opted for more casual looks, wearing jeans and Converse sneakers. Shiloh added a black hoodie, while her older brother went with a checked button-down shirt. Jolie, Pax and Shiloh even posed for a variety of snaps with the street artist, 38, during the red carpet festivities.

One month earlier, the California native brought her brood to the various international premieres of her Marvel flick and her daughters even repurposed some of her most well-known outfits for the occasion.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” the Golden Globe winner told Entertainment Tonight in October at the superhero film’s Los Angeles premiere, which she attended with Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 13.

Nearly one week later, Shiloh and Zahara joined their mother on the U.K. red carpet, both shopping their looks from Jolie’s closet.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,'” Jolie told E! News at the time. “I’m that mom.”

The Oscar winner — who shares her six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt — has frequently brought them to various Hollywood events over the years, and frequently comes up with “fun things to do” to entertain the teens.

“Her kids are her life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019, adding that “every day is a new adventure” for the large family. “[Jolie] really likes the life lessons and new ideas that come from trying all different things. The sky’s the limit for her.”

Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, couldn’t help but praise his daughter’s parenting journey earlier that year.

“She’s a very invested mom. She’s on it. She’s on it with these kids. She gives them love every second of their day,” the Ray Donovan star, 82, told Us in February 2019. “She’s very smart too. Smart girl. Brave. She’s got all these great qualities.”

Scroll below to see snaps from the Maleficent star’s family outing: