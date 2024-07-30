Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s 20-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was reportedly hospitalized following an accident on an electric bike.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Monday, July 29, that Pax crashed the bicycle into a car while driving around Los Angeles during rush hour. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. local time, the publication reported.

Pax apparently crashed into the back of a car that was stopped at a red light, TMZ reported. According to witnesses, Pax — who was reportedly not wearing a helmet — felt hip pain and suffered a head injury from the crash. He was brought to a local L.A. hospital, per TMZ.

Along with Pax, Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, share Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Related: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a messy court battle ever since she filed for divorce in September 2016, but the pair were not always at odds. The Oscar winners allegedly fell for each other while filming the 2005 action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The origination of their relationship instantly caused […]

News of Pax’s accident comes hours after his younger sister Shiloh was set to appear in court amid the legal battle to drop Pitt from her last name. However, the trial has since been delayed until next month.

“Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today’s hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19. This is normal,” Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, explained in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday. “Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date.”

On her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed to have Pitt legally removed from her government name. A source told Us last month that she had hired her own lawyer for the proceedings.

A second insider revealed at the time that Pitt was “devastated” by Shiloh’s decision. “To him, it was more than a change of name — it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years,” the source continued.

Related: Photos of Angelina Jolie With Her 6 Kids Through the Years Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have grown up in the spotlight. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he legally adopted both kids in 2006. The Oscar winners went on to […]

Shiloh is the third of Jolie and Pitt’s children to drop the actor’s moniker as their parents’ messy custody battle continues. (Zahara and Vivienne have previously used only Jolie as their surname.)

Jolie and Pitt married in 2014 after nine years together. Two years later, they called it quits following an alleged airplane incident involving their children. (Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing after being investigated for child abuse.)

The former couple were declared legally single in 2019, but their divorce has yet to be finalized as they continue to fight in court over custody of their minor children and ownership of their Chateau Miraval winery in France.