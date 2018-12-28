Angelina Jolie for president? The actress-turned-filmmaker isn’t ruling out a political future, especially since she’s already involved in the United Nations.

On the BBC’s Today radio show on Friday, December 28, host Justin Webb asked the 43-year-old if she would ever consider getting into politics.

“Honestly, if you asked me 20 years ago, I would’ve laughed,” Jolie replied. “I really don’t know. I always say I’ll go where I’m needed. I don’t know if I’m fit for politics … but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet, so I’m pretty open and out there, and I can take a lot on the chin, so that’s good.”

The Maleficent star also cited her work as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a position to which she was appointed in 2012 after more than a decade as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

“I’ll honestly do whatever I think can really make change, and right now I am able to work with a UN agency that is in the most in the field of all the UN agencies to do a lot of work directly with the people in need,” she told Webb.

Jolie, who shares six children with estranged husband Brad Pitt, added: “I’m also able to work with governments, and I’m also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So, for now, I’ll stay quiet.”

When Webb said he’d put Jolie on the list of contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, she thanked him. And when he noted that she wasn’t rejecting the idea, she laughed.

The Oscar winner isn’t the only celebrity whose name has been put forward as a possible 2020 candidate — others include Dwayne Johnson and Kanye West.

