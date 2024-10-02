Despite speculation to the contrary, Angelina Jolie is not dating British rapper Akala, Us Weekly can confirm.

“They are just friends,” a source exclusively tells Us. “His partner has been with them at every event.”

Rumors swirled that Jolie, 49, and Akala, 40, were spotted together recently at a party for her fashion brand Atelier Jolie in New York City. The official Atelier Jolie posted photos from the event. The pair were not photographed together. Akala has been linked to Chanelle Newman per Elle.

According to the insider, Jolie is prioritizing her career at the moment. The actress’ movie, Maria, premiered at the New York Film Festival on Sunday, September 29. The biopic, in which Jolie stars as late opera singer Maria Callas, will drop in theaters on November 27.

Related: Angelina Jolie’s Dating History: Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton and More Angie’s admirers! Angelina Jolie has only been in five serious relationships, but her love life has been the center of attention since her film career took off in the 1990s. The Oscar winner got her first boyfriend in the late ‘80s at the age of 14. While she never publicly disclosed his identity, their relationship […]

“Angelina is focusing on her work and is very grateful for the response to her new film Maria,” the source says.

Jolie walked the NYFF red carpet with three of her children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19. In addition to Maddox, Pax and Zahara, Jolie also shares daughter Shiloh, 18, and twins, Vivienne, 16 and Knox, 16, with ex Brad Pitt. (Jolie and Pitt split in September 2016, while the exes have yet to finalize their divorce they were declared legally single in 2019.)

While on the red carpet, the group posed for a family photo. Jolie donned a white gown that she paired with a bright red lip. Pax rocked a gray suit with sunglasses. Zahara dazzled in a shimmering silver gown while Maddox opted for a sharp black suit.

As they smiled for the camera, Jolie wrapped her arms around her children. Jolie gushed about how grateful she was to have her family by her side for the special night.

Related: Photos of Angelina Jolie With Her 6 Kids Through the Years Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have grown up in the spotlight. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he legally adopted both kids in 2006. The Oscar winners went on to […]

“You know, before you get out in these things, you’re as nervous,” she said to Extra on Sunday. “They [Jolie’s children] just said, ‘No matter what, Mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.’ You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you.”

Jolie added that she and her kids were excited to have a “good time” that evening.

In addition to Maria, Jolie also got to work with daughter Vivienne for the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders. Jolie produced the musical while Vivienne served as an assistant. The mother-daughter duo attended the Tony Awards in June.

With reporting by Brody Brown