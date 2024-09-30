Your account
Star Style

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Wears Nearly Identical Dress as Her Mom’s 2004 Oscars Gown

By
Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie took fashion inspiration from her mom.

Angelina, 49, stepped out with three of her kids at a New York City Film Festival premiere of her new movie Maria on Sunday, September 29. For the event, Zahara, 19, wore a silky white dress featuring a plunging halter neckline, a cinched top and loosely fitted skirt. Zahara teamed the design with a dainty pearl neckline, matching earrings and silver nose rings.

For glam, she donned soft makeup including long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in a bouncy blowout.

Zahara’s dress reminded Us of the Marc Bouwer gown that Angelina wore at the 2004 Oscars. Like her daughter’s, Angelina’s design was equipped with a deep V-neck halter top and flowy skirt. At the time, Angelina elevated it with layered diamond necklaces and a silky shawl.

Sydney Sweeney later wore the exact dress at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

For the Maria premiere, Angelina stunned in a vintage Madame Grès frock featuring a pleated design. She styled the garb with dangly diamond earrings, a cherry red pout, soft eyeshadow, long lashes and filled-in eyebrows. Her bronde hair was loosely curled.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Angelina and Zahara were joined on the red carpet by her sons Pax, 20, and Maddox, 23.

Pax, for his part, held hands with Angelina while rocking a gray suit, a white dress shirt and dark sunglasses. Maddox, for his part, opted for a black-and-white suit.

Angelina is also the mom of Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne, 16, and Knox, 16. She shares all her children with ex Brad Pitt.

This isn’t the first time Zahara has taken inspiration from Angelina’s Oscars style. In 2021, she donned the exact Elie Saab dress Angelina wore at the 2014 awards show while attending the Eternals premiere. The dress featured a silver beaded design and sheer embellishments.

