Angelina Jolie and three of her children lit up the New York Film Festival’s red carpet over the weekend.

Jolie, 49, was joined by her children, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23, as she attended the festival’s premiere of her film Maria on Sunday, September 29.

Stepping out at New York’s Alice Tully Hall, Jolie, dressed in a white gown paired with a bright red lip, posed for photos with her arms wrapped around her children.

Pax, dressed in a gray suit, smiled softly behind a pair of sunglasses as Zahara, dressed in a shimmering silver gown, radiated alongside Maddox who was dressed in a sharp black suit.

Jolie’s other three children, Shiloh, 18, and twins, Vivienne, 16 and Knox, 16, whom Jolie shares with Brad Pitt, were absent from the family outing.

The actress told Extra that evening that she felt grateful to have her children’s support. “You know, before you get out in these things, you’re as nervous,” she told the outlet. “They [Jolie’s children] just said, ‘No matter what, Mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.’ You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you.”

Jolie added that the family were excited to share a night out together at the festival. “We all just, you know, said we’re gonna have a good time tonight,” she said.

Jolie stars in the biopic Maria, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 27, as the late opera singer Maria Callas. She got candid about her preparations for the role while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on August 30.

“It was an out-of-body experience because I don’t sing,” Jolie told the outlet of shooting the film at La Scala, the famous opera house located in Milan, Italy. “I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing. It was a relationship I was in. And so I just assumed I couldn’t really sing.” Jolie did not name who the person was.

Jolie’s children have seemingly enjoyed their mother’s red carpet commitments in recent times with Vivienne joining her mother and posing for photos at the Tony Awards on June 16. It followed the pair’s April 11 red carpet outing to celebrate the musical adaptation of The Outsiders on Broadway, a production that Jolie produced while Vivienne served as an assistant.

Pax also joined his mom at The Outsiders’ event’s afterparty on April 11.

For Zahara and Maddox, however, it’s been several years between red carpet outings. The siblings were last seen on a film premiere’s red carpet at the unveiling of their mom’s Marvel film, The Eternals, in the U.K. in October 2021.