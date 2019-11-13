



It’s been more than three years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split, but the Maleficent actress, 44, is still fighting with her ex-husband. During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jolie revealed that she no longer wants to live in the States, but is essentially being forced to by Pitt, 55. The exes share physical and legal custody of their children, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and Maddox, who’s 18 and attends college in South Korea.

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” she said. “Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

The comment didn’t come as a surprise to insiders, who exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that Jolie is determined to raise the kids overseas. “She swears he gave her his verbal permission to move abroad very early on in their separation,” says a source, “only to change his mind and play hardball when it came to mediation.”

Another insider adds, “Brad loves that the kids travel and see new places, but he doesn’t want them living in another country where he’d never get to see them unless he flew there. She’d like to move around — Europe, Asia, Africa.”

The Ad Astra actor and Salt star were together for nearly 12 years (they wed in August 2014) before splitting in September 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. The exes are desperate to move on but can’t because they’re locked in a seemingly never-ending war over custody issues and decisions about where the family should be based.

With reporting by Brody Brown, Jen Heger and James Robertson