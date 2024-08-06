Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax’s Mouth ‘Filled With Blood’ After E-Bike Accident

New details are emerging about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax’s recent electric bicycle accident.

Pax, 20, was hospitalized on July 29 after rear-ending a car that was stopped at a red light while riding around Los Angeles.

Eyewitness Lola Cavalli told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on Monday, August 5, that she spotted the accident and quickly leaped into action, calling 911. Cavalli said she stayed on the scene with Pax until paramedics arrived.

“I didn’t see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak,” said Cavalli, who noted that the 911 operator instructed her to apply pressure to “where it was bleeding.”

Related: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a messy court battle ever since she filed for divorce in September 2016, but the pair were not always at odds. The Oscar winners allegedly fell for each other while filming the 2005 action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The origination of their relationship instantly caused […]

“I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head,” Cavalli added.

Pax was taken to a local hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following the accident, which occurred at around 5 p.m. local time.

“It was not a lot of blood. Like, you didn’t see like a fountain of blood rushing out,” said Cavalli. “[But] his mouth was filled with blood. When [he] was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth.”

Pax was released from the ICU, where his condition was described as “stable,” over the weekend. A close family friend told Us Weekly on Sunday, August 4, that Pax will now begin “the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

The friend added that both Pax and Jolie, 49, are “deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders and the outstanding medical care he received.”

Related: Photos of Angelina Jolie With Her 6 Kids Through the Years Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have grown up in the spotlight. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he legally adopted both kids in 2006. The Oscar winners went on to […]

Along with Pax, whom Jolie and Pitt, 60, adopted from Vietnam, the former couple share Maddox, 22, whom Jolie adopted from Cambodia, Zahara, 19, whom Jolie adopted from Ethiopia, and three biological children, Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016, two years after they tied the knot.

“‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home,” Jolie told Vogue in 2020. “With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.”