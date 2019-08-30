



The cause of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death was revealed on Friday, August 30.

Texas’ Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Skaggs died from a combination of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone. The drugs are a class of opioid, used as pain-relieving medications.

The toxicology report obtained by Us Weekly also stated that Skaggs suffered from “terminal aspiration of gastric contents” at the time of his death, which indicates that he gagged on his own vomit. His death was declared an accident.

The Angels announced Skaggs’ untimely death across their social media pages on July 1. “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today,” the MLB team said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

In the wake of Skaggs’ death, the Los Angeles Angels postponed their planned game against the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers expressed their condolences for the Angels and Skaggs’ family amid the loss. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time,” the statement read.

Skaggs was 27. He is survived by his wife, Carli Skaggs.

The athlete, who was an L.A. native, pitched his last game for the Angels on June 29, two days before his death. The Angels played the Oakland Athletics, losing 0-4.

At the time of his death, the Los Angeles Times reported that Texas’ Southlake Police Department “responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton hotel.” He was pronounced dead upon the officers arrival, but no foul play was suspected.

For those who are or know someone struggling with substance abuse, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

