New details are being revealed about the death of Angie Harmon’s dog after a delivery man shot and killed the animal last week.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told TMZ on Friday, April 5, that they are standing by their decision to not press charges against the Instacart shopper who fatally wounded Harmon’s German shepherd/beagle mix over Easter weekend.

The delivery man told authorities he had bite marks from the dog. Police, however, won’t confirm if they saw the lacerations. Instead, TMZ reports police didn’t have enough evidence to charge the shopper.

Us Weekly has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD for additional comment.

Earlier this week, Harmon, 51, went on social media and alleged that a man delivering groceries for Instacart pulled a gun on her longtime pet.

“He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,” the Rizzoli & Isles star wrote via Instagram on April 1. “The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

Harmon— who is a mom to daughters Finley, 20, Avery, 18, and Emery, 15, with ex-husband Jason Sehorn — continued, “He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.’ We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”

Instacart shared in a statement with USA Today that they are in contact with Harmon and are cooperating with law enforcement.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident,” Instacart told the outlet on April 1. “We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform.”

Instacart’s guidelines state an account will be deactivated if the contractor carries a weapon, makes threats of violence or aggressive gestures or harasses customers.

“To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable,” Harmon said via an Instagram Story. “You’ve not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family, but you’ve also traumatized us beyond measure. The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me that I’m devastated that I didn’t get to say goodbye to him.”

Since sharing her story, Harmon has received support from many Hollywood friends including Chelsea Handler, Allison Janney and Sunny Hostin.

“OMFG!!!! I am absolutely mortified,” Holly Robinson Peete wrote in the comments section. “I’m so sorry Angie that you and the girls had to experience that. I could not imagine!!!!! You just can’t go shooting dogs!!!”

Debra Messing added, “This is so devastating and horrific and traumatizing. …My heart breaks for all of you and for sweet Ollie. Fly with the angels pup. And curse that monster.”