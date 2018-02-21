Add good gift giver to the list of Anna Camp’s talents. For Valentine’s Day, the Pitch Perfect actress whipped up a cookie cake for her husband of more than a year, Skylar Astin

“I iced it myself!” she proudly told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, February 20. The 35-year-old also threw in a couple of books “because he loves to read” and “little gym shorts” to wear around the house.

Astin’s present for his wife was just as sweet: a half-moon necklace from vintage jewelers Trumpet and Horn. “It’s absolutely stunning and beautiful,” gushed the J. Mendel clad-star. “I was sad to take it off tonight.”

When it comes to date night, the couple, who met on the set of the first Pitch Perfect movie in 2012 — prefer the comforts of their own home. “Netflix and chill basically,” Camp revealed. “We definitely stay in and curl up on the couch with our dog and order or cook food, have some rose and watch The Bachelor.” A beaming Camp bragged that she got the actor into the ABC franchise a few years ago.

“We’re addicted,” she confessed. “We come up with nicknames for everybody and we root for our favorites.” (Camp was “bummed” when season 22 bachelor Arie Luyendyk sent Tia packing.)

For Camp, the the dating series provides a happy distraction. “There are lots of things going on in the world where you can get incredibly stressed out,” she explained. “Sometimes it’s fun to just honestly laugh for an hour. It’s something that brings us both happiness and laughter.”

According to Camp, the secret to getting your partner to watch along with you is quite simple: “Just tell him you’ll snuggle real close and kiss him everywhere afterwards!”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!