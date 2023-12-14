Anna Cardwell’s Loved Ones Honor Her at Funeral Days After Death

Anna Cardwell’s loved ones honored her at a funeral days after her death at age 29.

Cardwell’s friends and family arrived at the Williams-White Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 13, for the public visitation and private service. The late reality star’s sisters Lauryn Efird and Alana Thompson were in attendance along with their mother, Mama June Shannon.

During the funeral, a special video from country star Cooper Alan was played as a way to honor Cardwell, according to People. Cardwell’s loved ones also praised Shannon’s husband, Justin Stroud, for supporting them as Cardwell was in hospice care.

“Because he’s not blood, it was even that much more amazing how he really just stepped up and [showed us] what a good person he is,” Efird told the outlet about how Stroud “carried 90 percent of the weight” before Cardwell’s passing.

Shannon, 44, revealed via Instagram on Sunday, December 10, that Cardwell died after she was diagnosed with stage IV cancer earlier this year.

“She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she [wanted] and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” Shannon captioned a family photo that also included Cardwell’s husband, Eldridge Toney.

One day later, Shannon reflected about mourning the loss of her child.

“My mind is so emotionally and mentally mindf–ked right now,” she said in a social media video on Monday, December 11. “It’s so quiet in here, the machines aren’t running, [Anna’s] not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it’s just so quiet. The chair that she was in, nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used, and that’s where she passed away at.”

Shannon noted that Cardwell wished to have a memorial live-streamed via TikTok, adding, “At [the] White Columns funeral home in Gordon, Georgia, we are allowing y’all to come from 2 to 3 o’clock for visitation. At 3 o’clock, her service will happen … it will be a short but amazing service.”

She continued: “We’re just gonna celebrate Anna’s life and do it like she wanted to, go out with a bang. We love you guys and hopefully, we see some of y’all there.”

Thompson, 18, paid tribute to her late sister as well, writing via Instagram, “This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make 💔. Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was OK to go. Unfortunately, around 11 p.m., Anna took her last breath. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality 🥹. I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!”