Mama June Shannon is opening up about mourning the loss of her eldest daughter, Anna Cardwell.

“My mind is so emotionally and mentally mindf–ked right now,” Shannon, 44, shared in a social media video on Monday, December 11. “It’s so quiet in here, the machines aren’t running, [Anna’s] not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it’s just so quiet. The chair that she was in, nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used, and that’s where she passed away at.”

Shannon revealed via Instagram on Sunday, December 10, that Cardwell died at age 29. News broke in March that Cardwell was diagnosed with stage IV cancer, and Shannon announced in July that her daughter’s cancer was terminal.

“She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” Shannon captioned a family photo on Sunday with daughters Jessica, 27, Lauryn, 23, and Alana, 18. Her husband, Justin Stroud, and Anna’s husband, Eldridge Toney, were also pictured.

Cardwell is survived by daughters Kaitlyn, 11, whose father’s identity is not publicly known, and Kylee, 8, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Cardwell.

Shannon noted on Monday that it was Anna’s wish to have her memorial live-streamed for fans via TikTok, but the family will instead be “opening up” the service to the public.

“At [the] White Columns funeral home in Gordon, Georgia, we are allowing y’all to come from 2 to 3 o’clock for visitation,” she shared. “At 3 o’clock, her service will happen … it will be a short but amazing service.”

The service will feature “so many of [Anna’s] songs” and a performance of her favorite dance by her family. Shannon went on to ask for help getting her daughter’s TikTok account to 1 million followers before the Wednesday, December 13, funeral service.

“We’re just gonna celebrate Anna’s life and do it like she wanted to, go out with a bang,” Shannon concluded. “We love you guys and hopefully, we see some of y’all there.”

Following her sister’s death, Alana posted an emotional tribute via Instagram. “This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make 💔,” the Toddlers & Tiaras alum began in her lengthy message. “Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was OK to go. Unfortunately, around 11 p.m., Anna took her last breath.”

Alana called Anna a “fighter,” adding, “Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality 🥹. I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!”