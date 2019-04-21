Veep’s Anna Chlumsky lays down her laws for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the 38-year-old actress, including the Disney song that always gets her crying and her greatest pet peeve.

1. I read tarot cards.

2. I studied abroad in Salvador, Brazil.

3. I sang [Bach’s] Cantata BWV 78 in German [with the choir] when I was [younger]. My best friend, voice teacher extraordinaire Peter Thoresen, and I still bust out the “Wir Eilen” after a little too much wine.

4. Speaking of wine, I’m certified (just barely) in wine and spirits.

5. I belonged to a Northern Praying Mantis kung fu school in my 20s.

6. I love learning and practicing languages.

7. I played first-chair clarinet in high school.

8. My first concert was Kathleen Battle.

9. My second concert was Lionel Richie, who had Tina Turner opening for him. I fell asleep for Richie. Did I mention I was 4?

10. When I first moved to New York, I went to the Museum of Modern Art and happened upon Christina’s World by Andrew Wyeth and burst into tears.

11. I worked at Brookfield Zoo [in Chicago] for a summer. I wanted to be a zoologist.

12. I binge Joseph Campbell lectures on Spotify.

13. My cuticles are usually a wreck (nervous habit). Thank God for manicures.

14. I know all the colors of Joseph’s coat by heart — as per Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

15. I get very excited when my kids [Penelope, 5, and Clara, 2, with Shaun So] choose an M. Sasek book to read for story time.

16. At a writer-cast dinner, [Veep writer] Roger Drew told me to follow my instincts as a parent. Little did he know I was about to check into the hospital that evening and give birth to Penny. Best and most timely advice.

17. In college, I’d get creative with my answering machine greetings. You’d hear something like the theme from Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Then “beeeeeep.”

18. When I was little, I’d help make apple tarts for my dad’s restaurant.

19. Without fail, I’ll start bawling whenever Moana sings.

20. I hate it when people spit in public. It really roughs me up. Watching baseball can be a challenge.

21. I keep a gratitude and joy journal. I highly recommend this practice for everyone.

22. My first car was a purple Dodge Neon. I put a pink “Road Sister” bumper sticker on it that my friend Tasha and I bought on a road trip to Columbus, Ohio.

23. My confirmation name is Ludmilla (after King Wenceslas’ grandmother).

24. She-Ra is a lifelong obsession, and I absolutely approve of the redux.

25. I make my own aromatherapy oils, balms, body butters and soaps. I haven’t figured out hand sanitizer yet.

Veep airs on HBO, Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!