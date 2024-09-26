Anna Delvey is moving forward after her brief stint on Dancing With the Stars season 33.

“I’ve been filming a feature-length documentary for a major platform that I can’t wait for everyone to see,” Delvey, 33, told Newsweek on Thursday, September 26. “I feel like my story has been told for me by other people, so I’m excited to reclaim my narrative and get the opportunity to tell my own story.”

No other details about Delvey’s upcoming documentary were released to the outlet.

Born in Russia with the name Anna Sorokin, Delvey positioned herself as a wealthy heiress to gain access in the New York City social scene from 2013 to 2017. While covering her claims of a multi-million trust fund, Delvey created fake financial documents which she used to scam banks and friends — and ultimately, fund her lavish lifestyle.

Delvey’s life — and a famous New York magazine story about her — was dramatized for the Netflix series Inventing Anna, which premiered in February 2022 and starred Julia Garner as Delvey.

Back in 2018, Delvey was arrested and remained in prison through her May 2019 sentencing, serving two years after being convicted on charges of grand larceny, second-degree larceny and theft of services. She was released from prison after paying $10,000 bail in October 2022 and placed on house arrest.

Less than two years later, Delvey’s casting on DWTS — and exit — was controversial to say the least. During the premiere episode, Delvey sported a bedazzled ankle monitor that matched her outfit after she had been granted permission from ICE to relocate from New York City to Los Angeles for DWTS. (Delvey revealed in the episode that the ankle monitor was a requirement after she “overstayed” her U.S. visa during her prison sentence.)

Following the premiere episode, Delvey received internet backlash — and her partner, Ezra Sosa, claimed he found her crying.

“She was reading the comments and we couldn’t find her,” Sosa, 23, said in a Monday, September 23, TikTok. “We finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I’ve never seen her like that and it broke my heart. As her partner, I want to give her the best experience she possibly could [have]. And knowing that that’s not the case, it really did break my heart.”

Delvey and Sosa were sent home during the Tuesday, September 24, episode’s double elimination alongside Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov.

As the two couples said their parting words on the DWTS ballroom, cohost Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she was going to take away from her experience on the show. “Nothing,” Delvey replied, as Sosa shook his head and smiled.

“There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Hough, 36, said, while cohost Alfonso Ribeiro added, “You had fun, stop it.”

The remark drew criticism from many — including judge Carrie Ann Inaba who called the exit interview “dismissive” — but one person was not surprised by Delvey’s remark.

“I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit,” Sosa told Extra on Tuesday. “Of course, she has to. It’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”

While reflecting on her time with the ABC reality series, Delvey gushed that Sosa was “a great partner,” whom she called “incredibly patient, supportive and kind.”

“I loved his charisma and was so excited for him since it was his first season on the show as a pro dancer,” she told Newsweek on Thursday. (Sosa made his debut as a pro during season 33.)