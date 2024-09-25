Anna Delvey may have left her mark on Dancing With the Stars, but it doesn’t seem to have made much of an impression on her.

Delvey, 33, and her partner, Ezra Sosa, 23, were eliminated along with Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov during the Tuesday, September 24, episode of the ABC reality series. When cohost Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she’s going to take away from the experience, Delvey replied, “Nothing.”

“There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Hough, 36, responded as Sosa, who made his debut as a DWTS pro this season, shook his head and smiled.

Alfonso Ribeiro chimed in, “You had fun, stop it.”

Delvey’s reaction to her elimination stood in stark contrast to Spelling, who called her DWTS journey “unbelievable.”

Related: Most Disastrous 'Dancing With the Stars' Partners Ever! Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!

“I’m just gonna stay here. So, sorry, you’re stuck with me,” Spelling, 51, joked.

Earlier in the episode, Delvey opened up about feeling “so upset” when she read comments about herself online following the season 33 premiere. Delvey’s casting on the show was controversial due to her criminal history and ongoing deportation case.

The so-called “Fake Heiress” was found guilty of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services in 2019 and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. She was released on parole in March 2021 before being taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa. She had to ask ICE’s permission to compete on DWTS.

Despite her checkered past, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba previously urged viewers to give Delvey a chance.

Related: Most Controversial ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Ever since its debut, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines — sometimes for its eyebrow-raising casting. One of the most controversial decisions by ABC came ahead of season 28 in summer 2019 when Sean Spicer was announced as part of the cast. At the time, many celebrities reacted to the news about the former […]

“When you came out on the dance floor, there was a shift in the energy in this room,” Inaba, 56, told Delvey during the premiere episode. “I can imagine that this is scary for you. I’m not pro or against what you’ve done, but this is about your dancing here, so let’s all give her this space, please.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Julia Fox stopped by Delvey and Sosa’s rehearsal to give Delvey a pep talk.

“When you’re young, you might do some things that you might be ashamed of later,” Fox, 34, said. “But it all happened to you so publicly, so it’s only right that we now get to see your moment.”

Fox told cameras that it was hard for her to see people being “so nasty” to Delvey online.

“If it were their sister or their mother, they’d be all for a second chance,” the Uncut Gems actress said. “Although Anna does put up this tough exterior, it’s obviously a defense mechanism.”

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now? Throughout the years, Dancing with the Stars has crowned countless winners. In June 2005, ABC launched the U.S. version of the U.K. series Strictly Come Dancing. Each season, a celebrity is partnered with a professional dancer as they tackle a new style of ballroom dance. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman have served […]

Before Delvey’s DWTS journey came to an end, the judges saw unrealized potential in her. After her and Sosa’s Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall on Tuesday, Inaba told Delvey she wanted to see her “embrace” the experience more “fully” to unlock her full capabilities. Derek Hough noted that he wanted “a bit more of the energy” from Delvey, but complimented her on her “beautiful turns.”

While the judges thought Delvey had more to give, her remark about taking “nothing” away from the ballroom isn’t exactly surprising. Earlier this month, she told Entertainment Weekly that winning the mirrorball trophy would mean “nothing really” to her.

“I don’t know,” Delvey continued. “It would be great.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. There will be no new episode on Tuesday, October 1.