Dancing With the Stars celebrated movie magic during Oscars Night, but two duos didn’t get a happy Hollywood ending.

Celebrity contestants and their pro partners danced to songs from Oscar-nominated films during the Tuesday, September 24, episode. At the end of the evening, Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart, Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater and Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa were at the bottom of the leaderboard. After all the votes were tallied, Delvey, 33, and Sosa, 23, and Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov were sent home in a double elimination.

When cohost Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she was going to take away from the experience, Delvey replied, “Nothing.”

While viewers had to say goodbye to two pairs on Oscars night, there were plenty of happy moments during the episode. In honor of the theme, Roberts, 68, got emotional when talking to Stewart, 35, about receiving a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Runaway Train in 1986.

“It was a dream come true to the nth degree,” he recalled. “You can’t imagine what it feels like.”

Although judge Derek Hough told Roberts it was “an honor” to have an Oscar nominee in the ballroom on Oscars night, that didn’t stop him from giving the actor a score of four. Carrie Ann Inaba, however, told Roberts that she “saw improvement” compared to his premiere night routine.

VelJohnson, 72, also paid tribute to his own film career, dancing to Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” which is featured in Die Hard. VelJohnson wore a police uniform for the routine as a nod to his character, LAPD sergeant Al Powell. He dedicated the performance to the film’s star, Bruce Willis, who has been battling aphasia since 2022.

“He was very kind to me in my first major role,” VelJohnson said of Willis, 69, during the episode. “I thanked him for that and always will.”

As the competition heats up, so are the pair’s connections. Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko aren’t beating the showmance speculation anytime soon.

“Gleb says having a strong connection is key to this dance, and something tells me that will not be an issue,” Nader, 27, joked before her and Savchenko’s Quickstep. After the performance, Inaba, 56, teased, “Where was the kiss in the routine?”

Cohost Alfonso Ribeiro reminded Inaba, “It’s just week two.”

Keep scrolling to see all the performers’ scores from Dancing With the Stars’ Oscars Night: